Court denies Australian government request to postpone Djokovic hearing – Sports

THE Australian Government asked the Justice the postponement of the hearing on the entry of the anti-vaccine tennis player Novak Djokovic in the country, but got a negative response from Judge Anthony Kelly. The goal was to delay the hearing, scheduled for Monday, by two days. If the order was accepted, the Serb would miss the deadline to confirm participation in the Australia Open.

Documents published on Sunday by the Melbourne Court confirmed the session for the date previously scheduled. The postponement attempt came after the tennis player’s lawyers presented documents that would prove he tested positive for Covid-19 on December 16, a situation that, according to the defense, would give permission to enter Australia without up-to-date vaccinations.

Djokovic arrived in the country last Wednesday, but was stopped at the airport after presenting a certificate of exemption from the vaccine, which was not recognized as valid by the authorities. He even received a certificate from the state government of Victoria and the organization of the Australian Open, after providing information on tests carried out with independent medical panels. Thus, he got the visa approval, later revoked by the federal authorities.

The Australian Government controls the entry of foreigners requiring proof of vaccination against covid, but accepts to receive unvaccinated people when proven medical exemption. Exceptions include people who did not take the immunizing agent so as not to worsen a serious clinical condition caused by another disease or those who had a severe reaction in the first dose. The argument of recent contamination, on the other hand, has generated debate and will be evaluated by the courts.

Novak Djokovic is confined to a special Australian immigration hotel, reserved for refugees, waiting for an audience. If you are unable to reverse the visa cancellation, you may be banned from entering the country for up to three years.