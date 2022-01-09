Covid-19: Citigroup to fire employees who don’t get vaccinated

Citigroup, the world’s largest financial services company, has announced that it will terminate all employees who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 14th. At first, employees will be placed on unpaid leave, and dismissed at the end of the month.

According to Citigroup, employees who prove unable to be vaccinated will be retained. Since October 2021, the bank has been promising to take tough measures in relation to the vaccination of its employees, however, the decision to dismiss the unvaccinated is surprising and unprecedented on Wall Street.

“No-jab, no-job”

Despite Citigroup being the first major bank to commit to removing its unvaccinated employees. Other big banks such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase will keep the unvaccinated remotely working, but should not shut them down.

However, companies from other segments must also take tough measures against unvaccinated employees. A policy that has been called “no-jab, no-job” (no vaccine, no job, free translation) has already been adopted by giants like Google and United Airlines.

It is estimated that only 10% of Citigroup employees have not been vaccinated and that number has fallen due to measures announced by the company. This posture, however, will only apply to employees in the administrative sector. In agencies, policy regarding vaccination should be different.

pandemic advance

A SpaceX unit in California had an outbreak with more than 130 cases of Covid-19 in December 2021. Credit: SpaceX/Courtesy

Tough policies regarding vaccination, such as the one adopted by Citigroup, are understandable, as the United States is going through a time of upsurge in the Covid-19 pandemic. This week, the country had the highest number of new cases in a single day.

The advance of omicron has already caused a major upsurge at another giant company, SpaceX. At the end of last year, an aerospace unit in California had no fewer than 132 cases of the disease, marking the biggest Covid-19 outbreak in the area where the company is located.

Via: CNN Brazil

