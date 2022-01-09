Covid-19, flu or ‘flurone’? Understand the symptoms of each of them – Metro World News Brasil

The year started with many patients with flu symptoms across the country. In the city of São Paulo it is no different. Due to the worrying scenario, the 469 UBSs (Basic Health Units) of the municipal health network will be open from 8 am to 5 pm from this Saturday (8) to serve the population without the need for scheduling.

Three infections are “on the loose”: covid-19, flu (caused by the Influenza virus) and the so-called “flurone” (simultaneous coinfection of the first two).

Metro World News spoke with experts to understand the most common symptoms that can characterize each of them. Remembering that the accurate diagnosis is obtained after analyzing the viral panel.

Generally speaking, however, flu symptoms are usually more intense than covid symptoms, even in mild cases. “The flu usually causes a high fever, chills, a lot of pain in the body and a lot of prostration, which can last from three to five days”, explains infectologist Raquel Stucchi, a member of the SBI (Brazilian Society of Infectology).

In addition, the common flu does not usually lead to a loss of smell or taste – the Ômicron variant of covid-19, with the exception of the exception, does not seem to cause such effects either. “Furthermore, it is only in cases of extremely old or immunocompromised patients that Influenza can cause shortness of breath,” adds Raquel.

The specialist also claims that the flu is less transmissible than covid-19, but its transmissibility period is up to 14 days, while in the case of covid this period is 10 days.

two diseases in one

The symptoms of “flurone”, in turn, when compared to covid-19 or Influenza alone, are very similar to each other. “There is fever, pain in the body, loss of appetite, cough, pain in the joints, muscles and throat. In more serious cases, there may be shortness of breath and the need for hospitalization, possibly even in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit)”, explains Estêvão Urbano, infectious disease and director of SBI.

Marcelo Daher, who is also an infectious disease specialist and consultant at SBI, adds that “flurone” is usually more prolonged and may have more intensity in the symptoms. It does, however, bring relief. “The two diseases together do not necessarily mean greater severity, unless risk factors are associated, such as age and comorbidities”, he explains.

Prevention

The recommendations for the prevention of covid-19, flu or “florona” are the same: use a face mask, avoid closed environments and crowding.

Immunization, as much against covid as against Influenza, proves to be more than necessary to alleviate the symptoms of the three pictures.

“The flu vaccine protects against several strains. The exact level of response in the case of H3N2 is not known, which is the most common flu in this crisis we are experiencing, but possibly it provides at least partial protection, and unvaccinated people should be vaccinated”, recalls Urbano.

“Those who didn’t get the 2021 flu vaccine should get it right now, because even if there is no specific protection for the Darwin strain, there is the possibility of what we call cross-protection, a kind of extended protection. Then, when the time comes, the 2022 vaccine should be taken, as this will be a new immunizing agent, with other viruses”, adds Raquel.

The State Department of Health of São Paulo reported last Thursday (6) that the new vaccination campaign against the Influenza virus is scheduled for the second quarter of this year. Immunants produced with the viruses currently in circulation will be applied. Vaccines are already being produced by the Butantan Institute.

As for the covid-19 vaccination, the third dose is now available to everyone who received the second at least four months ago. The addresses of the stations can be checked here.