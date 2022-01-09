Crews run out of air during flight and pilots descend with Fokker 100 in emergency

Virgin Australia’s Fokker 100 similar to the one involved in the incident – ​​Image: Ev Brown, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr





Crew members on a passenger flight felt ill due to lack of oxygen, which meant that pilots needed to descend the aircraft quickly. The incident took place on December 27th with Virgin Australia’s Fokker 100 registration plate VH-FNU, which was flying the domestic flight VA-1896 from Newman to Perth.

As The Aviation Herald reports, the aircraft was carrying 7 passengers and 5 crew flying at 34,000 feet (about 10.36 km) when a flight attendant felt unwell, needing the assistance of a portable oxygen cylinder. and becoming incapable of functioning.

The aircraft still climbed to 35,000 feet (about 10.67 km) following its flight plan, but then two other flight attendants also felt unwell, suspecting it was hypoxia. At the same time, the flight copilot was stunned and slightly nauseated.

Faced with the situation, the pilots put on oxygen masks and began an emergency descent to 10,000 feet (about 3.05 km) of altitude. Remembering that, in the face of a pressurization failure, pilots are trained to immediately descend the aircraft to an altitude where there is greater comfort for the human body in relation to the external atmosphere.

Trajectory of the aircraft involved in the incident – ​​Image: RadarBox

As can be seen in the data above, obtained from the RadarBox platform, the aircraft continued to Perth at altitude, where it made an uneventful landing.

The first flight attendant who was incapacitated was taken to a hospital. The aircraft remained on the ground for 3 days and 16 hours before returning to service. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has opened an investigation into the occurrence expected to be completed in Q3 2022.





Read more: