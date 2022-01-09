Cruzeiro announces new reinforcement for 2022 after controversy with Fábio and ‘barca’ that didn’t even debut for the club

After hitting outings like that of the idol Fábio, Raposa announced defensive midfielder Willian Oliveira, who arrives on loan from Ceará

In the midst of a makeover in the cast, the cruise announced this Saturday (8) the hiring of Willian Oliveira steering wheel, who defended the Ceará throughout the 2021 season. He arrives at Toca da Raposa on loan from Grandpa.

Willian Oliveira played 23 games for Ceará last year adding Brazilian championship, Brazil’s Cup, Northeast Cup and Ceará Championship. He was trained in the base categories of the Fluminense and also has tickets for sport, Goias, America-MG, Chapecoense and other clubs.

The 28-year-old midfielder arrives at Cruzeiro after a controversial week. The main subject was the departure of goalkeeper and idol Fábio, who did not reach an agreement with the board to stay at the club – what caused protests from the Cruzeiro fans.



In addition, the new management of Raposa, headed by Ronaldo Fenômeno, is setting up the departures of some players hired for 2022 by the previous board. This is the case of lateral Pará, who terminated his agreement in 2021.

THE jailson goalkeeper, announced late last year, did not re-enact with the cast throughout the week and must leave the cruise before it even debuts. The board tries to cut expenses as soon as possible and should review the contract situation of more players until the beginning of the season.