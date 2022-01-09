Cruzeiro’s top scorer at Copa SP leaves a message for Ronaldo: “I hope you’re following” | cruise

Cruzeiro’s top scorer in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, with three goals in two games, Victor Diniz is on loan from Paysandu until the end of January and has the chance to show service in the tournament to convince the heavenly board that he deserves to stay.

The mission is even more arduous now that Ronaldo has taken over the club, but the young man left a message for the “boss” after scoring both goals for the 2-0 victory over Retro, this Saturday, in Itapira:

– I hope you are (satisfied). Being on Ronaldo’s team is no joke, one of the biggest names in Brazilian and international football. I hope he is following. I’m feeling honored to give the victory to Ronaldo and Cruzeiro, which is very big – he said on the way out.

Victor Diniz had already scored in the 5-0 rout over Palmas and this Saturday shook the net with a penalty kick and header, at 14 and 30 minutes into the second half, respectively. See below:

The goals of Retro 0 x 2 Cruzeiro for the SP Cup of Futebol Júnior

Victor Diniz’s goals ensured Cruzeiro’s early classification for the second stage of Copinha. With 100% success, Fox has six points from two games and leads Group 20.

The next challenge is scheduled for Tuesday, at 11 am, against Itapirense.