Cuca back to Atlético-MG? Technician answers if you changed your mind

Credit: Disclosure/Athletic

On December 28, Cuca resigned from Atlético. Multi-champion with the club in 2021, the coach claimed particular problems to give a break in his career. Since then, Galo has been working internally to define a replacement, which hasn’t happened yet.

In the last hours, circulated on social networks that Cuca would have rethought the decision and would like to return to Atlético. In contact with Rádio Itatiaia, the former Alvinegro commander was asked if there was any veracity.

“I talked to Cuca and he denied having changed his mind. He was on this CBF course, along with other professionals, but he didn’t comment on any of this. Cuca, at the moment, is involved in family matters. He wants to be closer to his wife and daughters. Here in Belo Horizonte, he used to live alone, his family lives in Curitiba”, said Cláudio Rezende, Atlético sectorist at the network.

“From what we felt, he doesn’t want to be away from his family right now. In addition, he is paying a termination fine to leave Atlético. In the future, he would come back for the love of the club and the fans”

In charge of Atlético, in 2021, Cuca won three titles: Campeonato Mineiro, Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil. In the Libertadores da América dispute, he ended up being eliminated in the semifinals due to the goal he conceded at home. Alvinegro left the main continental competition unbeaten.

Cuca finished his second spell at Alvinegro. The first was between 2011 and 2013. For the club, he was three-time Minas Gerais champion (2012, 2013 and 2021), Brazilian champion (2021) and champion of the Copa Libertadores (2013) and Copa do Brasil (2021).

READ TOO:

Do not come! Atlético-MG dismisses coach after controversial episode with Hulk

Atlético-MG will save astronomical amount without Diego Costa; see values

Corinthians? Site points out possible destinations for Diego Costa, ex-Atlético-MG

Rooster’s 2022 budget projects astronomical revenue; see the values

Before Rooster, Hulk almost closed with another club: ‘I was shaken’

Mercado da Bola: Galo renews contract with holder: ‘Four more years’