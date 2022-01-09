Czech tennis player Voracova leaves Australia after being detained as Djokovic – 08/01/2022 – Sport

Czech tennis player Renata Voracova, 38, left Australia this Saturday (8) after her visa was canceled for health reasons, a government source announced.

Voracova was in the same detention center as Serbian Novak Djokovic, both banned from entering the country as they did not comply with the conditions imposed in the fight against Covid-19.

The Czech tennis player, who currently occupies the 81st position in the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) doubles ranking, took a flight in the city of Melboune this Saturday night in Australia (morning in Brasília).

Voracova was in the same situation as Djokovic. She did not present proof of vaccination against Covid-19 and received an exemption from the Australian Federation so that she could compete in the Australian Open, which starts on January 17th. The athlete contracted the virus at the end of last year.

But, as with the number one in the world, authorities blocked his entry into the country, considering that the reason for his exemption did not meet the conditions for entry into Australian territory during the pandemic.

In an interview with Czech newspapers DNES and Sport this Friday (7), Voracova told of her experience in the detention center.

“I’m in a room and I can’t go anywhere,” said Voracova. “I can’t open the window more than a few inches.”

“There are guards everywhere, including below my window, which is really funny. Maybe they think I’m going to jump in and run away,” he added.

On Friday, the Czech government issued a protest note and said it would seek more information on the case, but said the athlete did not intend to appeal to stay in Australia, as Djokovic did.

“Renata Voracova has decided to withdraw from the tournament and leave Australia due to limited training possibilities,” the Czech Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Djokovic also did not provide proof of vaccination and remains housed in a hotel used by the Australian Immigration Authority in Melbourne.

On Saturday, his lawyers reported that Australian border authorities detained the tennis player for eight hours at the airport, where he spent most of his time incommunicado, before canceling his visa and sending him to a detention center.

Like Voracova, its representatives stated that the athlete obtained an exemption not to be vaccinated against Covid-19 for having received a positive result for the virus. The Serb’s test took place in December.

Entry of foreigners into Australia is prohibited, with few exceptions. Travelers who obtain a visa must have a full vaccination schedule against Covid-19 or a medical license.