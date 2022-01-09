Dak Prescott Goes Down in Dallas Cowboys History, Team Runs Over Philadelphia Eagles

Dak Prescott broke the record for most touchdown passes in a season in Dallas Cowboys history, and the team took no notice of the Philadelphia Eagles

Dak Prescott made the history of the Dallas Cowboys in this Saturday! THE quarterback set record for most touchdown passes in a season for the franchise and the team ran over the Philadelphia Eagles, winning by 51 to 26.

With the 5 touchdown passes he made in the game, Dak Prescott reached 37 for the season and surpassed Tony Romo’s record. One of the greatest players in Cowboys history, Romo had gone through to 36 touchdowns in the 2007 season.

In addition to the 5 touchdowns, Prescott had a near-perfect performance, completing 21 of the 27 passes he tried for 295 air yards and no interceptions.. Besides him, who also stood out were Cedrick Wilson and Dalton Schultz.

Wilson completed 5 catches for 119 yards, averaging 23.8 per catch, and 2 touchdowns. Schultz completed just 3 passes for 21 yards but entered the end zone twice.

With 20 absences, Philadelphia played with a practically reserve team.