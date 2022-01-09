Daniel Alves plays well and assists; Barça takes draw at the end of the game – 08/01/2022

Barcelona visited Granada today defending a streak of five unbeaten games and looking to enter the G4 of the Spanish Championship. The goal of Granada, in turn, was to further distance themselves from the relegation zone and maintain the sequence of six games without defeat in the championship, and the draw did not solve the life of either team.

Barcelona had control and paced a lot of the game, but were sterile and predictable in attack, always looking for the wingers to make a cross in the area. Therefore, Granada did not have many difficulties to defend and leave the game warm in midfield, occasionally trying to escape by the side defended by Daniel Alves, who made a beautiful game both in defense and in attack.

The disallowed goal and the valid goal

The only good chance of the first half came from Barcelona and ended in a goal after a cross from Gavi to De Jong in the 7th minute, but the play was canceled correctly due to a previous offside. In the second half, on minute 12, Daniel Alves made a beautiful cross from the offensive midfield and Luuk de Jong scored another goal with his header, this time without irregularities.

Dani Alves well in the game

Veteran Daniel Alves had a good game against Granada. In addition to the beautiful assistance for De Jong, the right-back was very consistent in defense, recovering the ball many times, and helped the team a lot in building plays on the right.

the cold water bucket

Barcelona, ​​with one less after the expulsion of Gavi for the second yellow card, he retreated too much and came under a lot of pressure from Granada, who got the draw after a corner and a lot bounce in the area, which ended with Antonio Puertas defining the move. With the same result, Barcelona misses the chance of taking third place and is stagnant in sixth place. Granada, in turn, with the miraculous goal in the last minute, wins a position and is in 12th.

Embezzlement and returns in Barça

Barcelona have eight absences for today’s game against Granada, many of which are frequently used by coach Xavi, such as Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Pedri, Araujo and Frenkie de Jong. Braithwaite and Demir are also out, as is newly hired Ferran Torres.

In contrast, the team’s biggest star, Memphis Depay and one of the team’s most promising players, Gavi, are back, as are Abde, Dest and Balde.

backstage on fire

Barcelona has been taking several measures to resolve the club’s financial issues, which are very worrying, including the loan of Philippe Coutinho to the aston villa, but the last news that stole the show at the club was the leak of players’ salaries, which heated up the atmosphere between the club and the press.

Last five games between teams

20/09/21 (LIGA) Barcelona 1-1 Granada;

29/04/21 (LIGA) Barcelona 1-2 Granada;

03/02/21 (COPA) Granada 3-5 Barcelona;

09/01/21 (LIGA) Granada 0- 4 Barcelona;

19/01/20 (LIGA) Barcelona 1-0 Granada.

“El Clasico” decisive in the next match

Barcelona’s next match is the “el clasico” against Real Madrid, valid for the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup and played in Saudi Arabia on the 12th. Next, Barcelona visit Athletic Bilbao, on the 19th, for the round of 16 Copa del Rey final. Granada’s next game will be away from home, for the Spanish Championship, against Getafe.

TECHNICAL DATA SHEET Granada 1×1 Barcelona

Competition: Spanish Championship

Date: 08/01/2022

Hour: 2:30 pm (from Brasília)

Place: Nuevo Los Cármenes, in Granada (ESP)

yellow cards: Gavi (2), Lenglet, Piqué and Depay (BAR); Gonalons (GRA).

Red card: Gavi (BAR).

Barcelona goal: Luuk de Jong, 12 minutes into the second half. Antonio Puertas, 45 in the second half.

Grenade: Maximian; Quini (Carlos Bacca), Víctor Díaz (Domingos Duarte), Torrente e Neva (Escudero); Gonalons (Montoro), Milla, Puertas and Machís (Collado); Suarez and Molina. Technician: Robert Moreno.

Barcelona: Have Stegen; Dani Alves, Piqué, Eric García (Lenglet) and Jordi Alba; Busquets, Nico and Gavi; Dembélé (Álvaro Sanz), De Jong (Depay) and Jutglà (Abde). Coach: Xavi Hernández.