Death toll from attacks in Nigeria rises to 200 – International

At least 200 people have died in several attacks carried out by gunmen this week in the state of Zamfara, in northwestern Nigeria, a government official said on Sunday.

“It is horrible and tragic. More than 200 people were buried today (Sunday) due to invasion by bandits,” said Sadiya Umar Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, quoted by her spokesperson Nneka Ikem Abiebeze.

“We are also concerned about the hundreds of displaced people fleeing their communities,” he added.

Central and northwestern Nigeria have been bases for years for criminal gangs that attack villages, murder, or carry out kidnappings to demand ransom.

The Nigerian government on Wednesday classified the attacks generally carried out by these “bandits” as “terrorist acts” and announced a tightening of the law against their perpetrators, as well as against their informants and supporters.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in a statement condemned this week’s attacks on Saturday but did not mention the death toll.

On Saturday, four local residents told AFP that at least 140 people were murdered by groups of armed men in about ten towns in Zamfara state.

The four witnesses stated that they attended the victims’ funerals in their respective cities.

According to reports, hundreds of armed men on motorcycles invaded several towns in the districts of Anka and Bukkuyum between Wednesday and Thursday, shooting at residents and looting and burning houses, residents said.

The Nigerian armed forces reported this week that they had killed 537 “armed bandits and other criminal elements”, arrested 374 since May last year and released 452 “kidnapped civilians”.

According to analyst Kabir Adamu, from Beacon Consulting Nigeria, the deaths reported by residents could be a response to these police and military operations.