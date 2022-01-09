Deborah Secco sighs when posing in a hang glider bikini

Deborah Secco, 42 years old, showed all his sensuality by posting a click on social media. The cat shared a photo on her Instagram and attracted eyes from netizens.

In the record, the beauty shared a sequence of photos wearing a light blue delta wing bikini, composed of a blouse of the same shade. In one of the records, the cat ended up zooming in and her body is in evidence.

“Wow, you are very beautiful, see ❤️”, praised a follower. “Wonderful😍😍😍” said one user. “Too beautiful 😍😍😍” said one admirer. “That perfection in the form of a woman. Do you still kill me from …..?” a boy drooled.

Cancellation

Recently, the actress Deborah Secco gave an interview to the website of the magazine IstoÉ Gente and spoke about the cancellation. On the occasion, the famous woman gave her opinion on the subject and stated that no person deserves to be judged.

“It’s a term I think is unrealistic, because no human being can be canceled considering that all of us, human beings, make mistakes and get it right. So, I don’t think even the worst of beings is canceled. The worst of beings is judged and condemned to pay for their crimes, for their acts, but no one has the right to cancel anyone. Because we are all here in evolution”, she declared.

Active sex life in pregnancy

In a recent interview for Sabrina Sato’s channel, actress Deborah Seco opened up about her sex life during her daughter Maria’s pregnancy. At the time, the famous woman said that she had sex ten times a day

“We reduced the amount of sex we had a lot. I got pregnant after two months of dating, so when I got pregnant, we had sex ten times a day. When we had sex medium. We were at that moment when we only had sex. I met Hugo and I only had sex until Maria was born. In our day, there was a cinema, a conversation, a dinner, and the space for sex was lost. During pregnancy, we had sex less, but we still had sex weekly. And when Maria was born, it was a shock”, she revealed. “I still have sex a lot in the bathroom. Even more so here, Maria now only sleeps in my bed. It doesn’t come out anymore. Sometimes it’s in the bathroom. Hugo sometimes picks me up in bed and I say: ‘Are you crazy? The child!’” he said.