Deceived by Rebeca, Cecília is consoled by Breno and steals a kiss · TV News

Cecília (Fernanda Marques) will feel betrayed when she finds out that Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) has returned with Felipe (Gabriel Leone) in Um Lugar ao Sol. of the Globe.

At the this Monday’s chapter (10) , the girl will try to warn her mother about the premature birth of Ilana (Mariana Lima) and the death of one of the twins. Unable to get in touch with the Santiago heiress (José de Abreu), the model will go to the hospital to support the idealist.

Upon leaving the medical unit, Cecília goes to catch Rebeca and Felipe kissing after they left a motel. Devastated, the young woman will go home and detonate the Psychology student in conversation with Bela (Bruna Martins).

“Felipe is an irresponsible kid! I don’t know anything! And even if I did, I wouldn’t need to talk, because people reveal themselves. Sooner or later, you’ll see that this guy is an idiot who doesn’t deserve you !”, the spoiled woman will fire, leaving her friend in shock.

Cecília surprises Breno with a kiss

Then the model will look for Breno and cry on Ilana’s husband’s shoulders. “Everything happened. My life is all wrong. I don’t have anything real, except you… Our friendship”, will release the lover.

“What can I tell you? If we were the boss of our hearts or could choose who we want”, will advise the photographer, who will hug the girl. Fernanda Marques’ character will take advantage of the intimate moment to kiss Breno.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

