Despite classification, Diogo Siston cites Corinthians mistakes in the duel with River-PI

This Friday night, Corinthians beat River-PI 2-0 and qualified for the next stage of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup. However, coach Diogo Siston criticized the performance of helm at the beginning of the game.

“I saw the team looser in the second half, I thought that in the first half we had some technical errors. And it wasn’t specifically for a player, I think it was in general terms. We make mistakes that we don’t usually make mistakes and it turns out that we run more, we get less.

The coach stated that the anxiety of the debut influenced the team’s performance in the first half, but praised his team’s posture in the last 45 minutes.

“We brought a little bit of the anxiety of the first game, I think that in the second half it was used up. We had more control, we could have come out with a bigger score and unfortunately we couldn’t. But the important thing is the classification and also to emphasize that we didn’t concede a goal”, he told the Corinthians TV.

Alvinegro returns to the field on Monday, when they face São José. With two victories in two games, Corinthians need only one draw to ensure the leadership of Group 15.

Ranking first, Timão faces second place in Group 16, which has Fortaleza, União Suzano, Ituano and Concordia.



