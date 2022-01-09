Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira delight with photo from beach shoot | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram New photo by Paolla Oliveira and Diogo Nogueira praised

A photographer named Iaponã enchanted the fans of the couple formed by singer Diogo Nogueira and actress Paolla Oliveira this Saturday (8). This is because he posted a photograph of the two that is part of a photo shoot, whose photos are due to be revealed soon.

The records were made at Praia do Bode, in Fernando de Noronha, and show the couple meeting for a hug at sunset. Paolla strikes a pose that makes it look like she’s dancing into Diogo’s open arms.

“Shooting with this couple was really cool! Paolla’s smile with Diogo’s sympathy and swing”, wrote the photographer in the photo caption on Instagram. Artists like Paulo Vilhena and Carol Castro appeared in the comments to leave supportive emojis.

“What a photasso,” wrote one netizen. “With this couple everything is perfect,” praised a second person. “My couple,” wrote a third. So far, no photo of the shoot has been posted on Paolla’s or Diogo’s profiles.

Paolla and Diogo are always cheering the fans up and enshrining cute moments. In addition, both live exchanging statements on social networks and the media.

In December of last year, Diogo said in an interview with Veja Rio that he is very happy with the relationship and that everything he and Paolla show on social media is true. He also admitted that he took an interest in Paolla long before the relationship began.

“I already liked it. Now I’m also very interested in seeing how the actors build the character. She’s in a new job and I follow this process. We watch movies together, she asks me for advice, we change all the time “, he told at the time.

He also ruled out a wedding happening soon. “Things are going the way they should be, of course. But there is still a lot to happen.”