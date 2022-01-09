Document reveals Djokovic’s immigration process

Melbourne (Australia) – With the release of the Serbian Novak Djokovic’s entry into Australia, which ends up in the courts, documents are emerging that clarify some situations in which he passed the number 1 in the world. THE News Corp got details about the 8 hours the tennis player spent at Melbourne airport, before being taken to the hotel where he awaits trial.

Court documents filed with the Federal Court revealed Djokovic’s probation schedule, claiming that the world number 1 was questioned from 12:21 am to 12:41 am on Thursday, before being held back. A few hours later, at around 4:00 am, he was informed that he did not have adequate evidence for his exemption from Covid-19 vaccination and that his visa would likely be cancelled.

The Serb then asked if he could have up to 8 am to rest and contact his advisers, to which the Border Force officer said, according to court documents: “Okay, I spoke to my supervisors and they saw no problem in allowing you to rest.”

A new conversation took place around 6 am, says Djokovic, where he was told he could rest until 8:30 am. It was at this stage that the tennis player fell asleep. His nap at the airport was short-lived, alleging in documents that he was awakened shortly thereafter by two supervisors who were pressuring him to accept the decision to revoke his visa before he could speak to his legal team or Tennis Australia staff.

At 7:42 am he was notified of his visa cancellation. Djokovic was later sent to a local hotel best known for immigrant arrests, where he remains until now. Elsewhere in the case file, which was submitted to the court on Saturday night, it was revealed that Djokovic tested positive for Covid-19 on December 16 via PCR test performed by the Serbian Public Health Institute.

The documents claim that Djokovic received a “medical waiver from Covid’s vaccination,” claiming he had recently recovered from Covid. The fate of the world’s number 1 is now in the courts, where his legal team will discuss the case on Monday.