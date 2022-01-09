Domestic pig kill prompts Thai pest investigation – News

Thailand’s livestock authorities have pledged to investigate the death of a pet pig after a laboratory test at a university revealed it had died of African swine fever, the first such report in the country.

Thailand has insisted for years that its swine herds were unaffected by the African swine fever, which in recent years has swept across Europe and Asia and killed hundreds of millions of pigs, especially in China, even as its Southeast Asian neighbors report outbreaks.

A miniature pet pig in Bangkok was found dead of the disease after being brought in by its owner for a laboratory test conducted in early December at Kasetsart University, said Nattavut Ratanavanichrojn, associate dean of the university’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine at Kasetsart Nakhon Pathom province, west of Bangkok.

“African swine fever was found in Thailand because we found it,” Nattavut told Reuters on Friday night, adding that the university had sent the results of the pig’s autopsy to Thailand’s Livestock Development Department last month.

He added that the owner had two other miniature pigs in the same house that also died later. The university’s finding follows growing speculation that an outbreak of African swine fever is already decimating Thai swine herds, with hog prices rising due to lower supplies this year.

