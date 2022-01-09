DOTA: Dragon’s Blood – Season 2 wins trailer and release date

New episodes of animation are coming!

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood debuted in March of last year, bringing the video game universe to Netflix’s anime format. After the series was well received by the public, a second season was confirmed, and now we finally have the trailer and release date for book two from the series.

The trailer begins by recalling the events and revelations presented at the end of the first season. So the characters have to deal with terrorblade, the end of Selemmen and all that it means to this universe. In the midst of this, Mirana faces opposition from some, Davion has to deal with its fate and some characters in the game appear for the first time — as is the case with lina.

You can check this and more in the video below:

In the YouTube video description, Netflix reaffirms that the new season will deal with the aftermath of the great battle that ended the previous chapter, bringing the characters back for more adventures dealing with dragons, dark powers and the future of the world. The anime continues to be made by Studio Mir, responsible for productions such as The Legend of Korra, voltron and The Witcher: Legend of the Wolf.

The trailer also confirmed the release date for the series’ second season which, much to the fans’ delight, is coming soon. The release date of book two in Dota: Dragon’s Blood It’s January 18th, approximately ten days from now.

