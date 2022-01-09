Elderly person arrested after taking 11 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Published on 01/08/2022, at 10:07 am Vagner Souza / BNews / Illustrative Redaction

Indian authorities arrested an 84-year-old man who took 11 doses of Covid vaccine in India. According to The New Indian Express, retired Brahmadeo Mandal was arrested while trying to be vaccinated for the 12th time at a health center in the city of Madhepura.

Mandal used different identity cards and cell phone numbers of his close relatives to deceive health professionals. “After taking the doses, my pains disappeared. I used to have pain in my knees and walked with a cane. Not now. I feel good,” he said.

The retiree revealed that last year he took a dose of the vaccine in February, March, May, June, July and August. In September, he was vaccinated three times. “The government did a wonderful thing [a vacina]”, he said when explaining the reasons for his preference for so many vaccines.

Indian authorities are investigating how the elderly man managed to take so many doses of Covid vaccine. In India, vaccination is voluntary and, in some places, it is not necessary to pre-register online, just go to the health center and present the documents.