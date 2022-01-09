Employed by Covid-19, Botafogo defeats Taubaté and advances as group leader in the Copa São Paulo

Very understaffed by Covid-19, the Botafogo surpassed himself, played with a lot of fights and beat Taubaté by 2 to 0 this Sunday, at Joaquinzão, guaranteeing the classification for the second phase of the Copa São Paulo as leader of Group 14. The São Paulo team also advanced, in second place.

Despite the heavy field, the many embezzlements and the draw being enough, Botafogo entered the field willing to win the game and give an answer after the defeat in the last round. With a lot of race, Glorioso started dominating the actions and, on minute eight, Raí almost opened the scoring with a shot from outside the area.

It is true that Taubaté was also close to scoring. On minute 17, Pardal received it, cleared the defense and Maurício – the team’s third goalkeeper – saved Botafogo. But Alvinegro’s goal came at 38, and it was a great goal: Kauê hit with his heel and Raí kicked his left leg, making it 1-0.

Taubaté started the second half frightening: Thiago Patto took advantage of a badly cleared ball by Carlos Henrique and stopped in yet another fundamental defense by Maurício. Then, at 16, Garcez almost scored a great goal on his bicycle, but the ball went close to the crossbar.

The Stove replied, and the game was open. On minute 17, Wendel made a good start, Kauê invaded the area and hit hard, and João Pedro made a great save on top. Seven minutes later, the Taubaté goalkeeper made another difficult intervention, after a long-distance free kick by Wendel, who would go into the drawer.

With the lawn even more soggy because of the rain, the match was more busy, even with the result classifying both. Botafogo almost scored the second in the 36th minute, with Gabriel Tigrão heading. But the last goal came at 44: Raí crossed and Maranhão gave final numbers on the scoreboard, making it 2-0.

Botafogo’s upcoming games

Ranked as the first place in Group 14, Botafogo will face in the second phase the vice leader of Group 13, which can be XV of Piracicaba or São José (RS). The two face off this Sunday at 1pm in Guaratinguetá, and if there is a tie, it will be the team from Rio Grande do Sul that will be in the path of Fogão.

DATASHEET

TAUBATE 0 X 2 BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Joaquim de Morais Filho

Date-Time: 01/09/2022 – 11 am

Referee: Paulo Sergio dos Santos (SP)

Assistants: Bruno Silva de Jesus (SP) and José Lucas Cândido de Souza (SP)

Income and audience: –

Yellow cards: Peloggia (TAU)

Red cards: –

Goals: Raí 38’/1ºT (0-1) and Maranhão 44’/2ºT (0-2)

TAUBATE: João Pedro; João Salles, Lucas Minhoca, Zé Roberto and Romero; Moisés (Gustavo Hair 19’/2ºT), Peloggia and Sapata (João Wagner 45’/2ºT); Thiago Patto (Gustavo 45’/2ºT), Garcez (João Vinícius 28’/2ºT) and Sparrow (Welington 19’/2ºT) – Coach: Fred Testa Jr.

BOTAFOGO: Mauritius; Wendel, Carlos Henrique, Ewerton Porto and Jefinho; Guilherme Liberato, Kauê and Raí (Hugo Iglesias 47’/2ºT); Daniel Fagundes (Felipe Vieira 38’/2ºT), Gabriel Tigrão and Maranhão – Technician: Ricardo Resende.