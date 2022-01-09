Endrick paints, Palmeiras beat Ariquemes-RO 3-0 and classified in the Copinha

Palmeiras beat Real Ariquemes-RO 3-0, with two goals from sensation Endrick, and qualified for the next stage of the Copinha

This Saturday(08), the palm trees defeated Real Ariquemes-RO by 3-0, at Estádio Distrital do Inamar, in Diadema, for the second round of group 28 of the São Paulo Football Junior Cup. Verdão’s first goal was scored by Vitinho, but the best would come in the final stage: Endrick scored a spectacular goal by applying a half-moon to the defender and playing over the goalkeeper. Soon after, the attacker would make his second in the match.

Who also shone was the goalkeeper Kaique. Specialist in taking penalties, the Alviverde archer fell in the right corner to defend the Rondonian team’s charge and helped the team to come out with the victory. The result guaranteed the classification of Verdão for the next stage of Copinha.

Palmeiras entered the field quite lacking. Besides Bruno Menezes, Jhow, Kevin and Natan, who were released to complete the activities of the professional team, Mateus, Lucas Freitas and Pedro Bicalho have covid-19. In addition, Daniel and Michel are still treating injuries.

With this Saturday’s result, Verdão reached six points, leading the group 28 of Copinha. In the next and last round of the first phase, the team enters the field to face Água Santa, next Tuesday, at 3:15 pm, in Diadema.

The game – Palmeiras’ first chances in the match came from Jhonatan’s feet. Taking the leftovers from the entrance to the area, the midfielder finished over the goal. In the sequence, the player took advantage of the defense’s hesitation, took the ball and took it away from the goalkeeper, but sent it to the left of the goal.

Endrick celebrates goal for Palmeiras in Copinha Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

At 37 minutes of the initial stage, Verdão opened the scoring in Diadema. Gabriel Silva launched Luis Guilherme from the left, and the forward found Vitinho, who beat the defender inside the area and sent it to the net.

In the second half, Gabriel Silva almost scored a great goal after lining up opponents, but finished weakly, in the hands of the goalkeeper. In the next move, Ian took down Real Ariquemes’ forward inside the area, and the referee awarded a penalty. On the charge, Juninho hit the right corner, and Kaique flew to defend.

At 36 minutes, Endrick, who had entered the break, did a piece of work. He passed one defender, applied a crescent to another and played left over the goalkeeper. Ten minutes later, the striker dominated inside the area, brought it to the left-hander and fired to score his fourth goal in Copinha.