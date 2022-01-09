Euphoria: Everything You Need to Remember to See Season 2 of Zendaya’s Series – Series News

The story of Rue, Jules, Nate and company returns to the HBO/HBO Max lineup and AdoroCinema does that basic retrospective on everything that happened in season one.

In addition to being one of the greatest muses of her generation, Zendaya made history as the youngest woman to win an Emmy for Best Dramatic Actress. And such critical acclaim came with Euphoria, an HBO series that stunned everyone with a singular take on teenage dramas — citing themes like sex, addictions and depression. The show has also gained a loyal following, which is making a thousand theories about each episode, and it also freaks out when things like a One Direction fanfic or a class on penis photos happen. This is Euphoria, always innovating…

However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the recording of the second season was postponed, so it’s been a while since the first part of Euphoria aired. Not to mention that fans still had the luxury of checking out two special episodes, made between seasons, focusing on the dramas of Rue (Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer). Do you need to remember everything that happened? don’t worry, the I love cinema brings you everything you need to know before checking out the long-awaited chapters of the Sam Levinson series:

rue





the protagonist of euphoria it’s Rue, a young woman who has just gotten out of rehab, where she spent her summer vacation. However, she hasn’t given up her drug addiction, she only starts to sober up when she falls in love with Jules, the new girl in town. The two create an instant connection, but affected by insecurities and secrets on both sides. In addition to using drugs, Rue suffers from depression, so he went through several problems before finally staying with his beloved. At the graduation party, she suggests running away from town with Jules, but gives up at the last minute, afraid of affecting her family. Jules leaves without her and Rue relapses. In the special episode “Trouble Don’t Last Always”, we see that the young woman continues to use drugs and confesses to having suicidal thoughts to her mentor, Ali (Colman Domingo)

Jules





Jules is a trans girl who had one-night stands with older men while chatting online with someone named Tyler. What she doesn’t even realize is that she was suffering from Nate’s (Jacob Elordi) catfish, who starts blackmailing her with his erotic photos that he sent. He even has a video of her having sex with her father, Cal (Eric Dane). At the same time, she is troubled by the burden of responsibility for Rue’s sobriety. Jules accepts the idea of ​​running away, but is devastated when Rue doesn’t follow her. In the special episode “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”, we see things from her point of view, during a conversation with a therapist on her way back to town, revealing her mother’s addiction. She meets Rue again and tries to apologize, but Zendaya’s character just wishes her a Merry Christmas and leaves her house crying.

Nate and Maddy





Hated by 99% of fans of euphoria, Nate has an abusive relationship with Maddy (Alexa Demie), while suffering from the high pressures of perfection created by his father. At one point, he attacks his girlfriend — who tries to protect him, but the boy ends up being investigated by the police. Blackmailing Jules’ testimony, Nate incriminates Tyler (Lukas Gage), a boy Maddy hooked up with during one of the couple’s fights (and whom he had beaten up before). After having a fight with his father, Nate has a brutal nervous breakdown, while Maddy ends the romance between the two, realizing how toxic they are to each other. But there’s still one thing: the girl found Cal and Jules’ sex video inside Nate’s stuff.

Cassie and Lexi





Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Lexi (Maude Apatow) are two sisters of different personalities. The former has always attracted the attention of men and, after suffering with her drug-addicted father, she gets into unhealthy relationships. That seems to change when she dates McKay (Algee Smith), but he is constantly criticizing her clothes and actions, not wanting to take her on as his girlfriend. When Cassie becomes pregnant, their relationship breaks down for good and she has an abortion, with the support of her mother and sister. For her part, Lexi promises to gain more prominence in season two after proving herself a loyal friend to Rue and Cassie.

Kat





Of Brazilian descent, Barbie Ferreira plays Kat, whose loss of virginity was filmed and went viral on the internet. From that, she decides to assume her sexuality in an extreme way, doing sensual shows on the internet, getting expensive gifts from her clients. At the same time, she has a chance of romance with the kind Ethan (Austin Abrams), but the young woman has a fit of jealousy when seeing him with another girl, putting everything to lose. After meeting a dangerous man online and fighting Maddy, Kat begins to question her life choices. During the graduation party, he declares himself to Ethan and the two begin a relationship.

He did





Finally, we have TV’s most beloved drug dealer after Walter White. Responsible for selling drugs to the protagonist group, Fez (Angus Cloud) really cares about his friends and clients, especially when he realizes how Rue is pushing the limits. When he finds out that Nate is threatening the protagonist and Jules, Fez threatens the rich boy, who ends up reporting him to the police. He manages to get rid of drugs, flushing the contents, but loses all the money he owed to a dangerous criminal. Desperate, the young man robs a doctor’s house and beats the victim, returning with money covered in blood.

euphoria returns this Sunday, January 9, on HBO. The episodes will also be made available in the HBO Max catalogue.