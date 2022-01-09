‘Euphoria’: Season 2 premieres TODAY on HBO; Know what time!

The wait is almost over!

To the delight of fans, the 2nd season of the series ‘euphoria‘ debut today january 9th, at HBO.

The first episode of the new cycle will air at 23h on the pay channel.

The year doesn’t really start until after the premiere of the second season of #euphoria. It’s this Sunday, at 11 pm, at #HBOBR. pic.twitter.com/ds21DYDkmU — HBO Brasil (@HBO_Brasil) January 6, 2022

According to the actress Zendaya, the coming cycle promises to be much more obscure, exploring the ailments and hardships of the tumultuous relationship between Rue and Jules.

And in an interview with the magazine EW, the Emmy winner said the dynamic between the two will be somewhat confused:

Enjoy watching:

“Going into Season 2, it’s going to be very dark. They don’t really know what’s going on and I think Rue is trying to avoid having to interact with Jules, just out of sheer anxiety.”

Hunter Schafer, interpreter of Jules, went even further and pondered how Rue’s drug addiction will impact their arc:

“We got back on the show with a relapse from Rue, and Jules doesn’t know it. And I think this relapse also has a little to do with what Jules wanted for her in Season 1, as much as a boldness and an honesty on her part. Something that, unfortunately at the time, only drugs provided for Rue.”

Check out the official poster:

The next cycle will officially debut on January 9th.

Remembering that Minka Kelly, Dominic Fike and Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. were scheduled for the next cycle.

Created by Sam Levinson, the series is based on the homonymous Israeli production released in 2012.

The plot is shrouded in drugs, sex, search for identity, trauma, social networks, love and relationships. All these themes will be reported through the eyes of Rue (Zendaya), a 17-year-old girl addicted to drugs and a liar.

The cast also has Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer and Storm Reid.