‘Euphoria’, series that impacted with Zendaya, sex and drugs, is back – 08/01/2022 – Illustrated

Released in 2019, the first season of “Euphoria” made an impact by crudely showing a group of teenagers discovering sex and drugs. Zendaya, who plays the main character Rue, won the Emmy award for best actress in a drama series that year. After two special episodes in 2021, the series returns with a full new season, in which Rue tries to deal with her losses and kick the habit.

HBO, 11pm, 18 years old

Stay with me

A married woman with children is sought out by someone from her mysterious past. She could be involved in a man’s disappearance 17 years after another similar case. This British crime miniseries is one of the most watched programs on the platform.

Netflix, 16 years old

Faro Hour

In the second season of Famosas em Apuros, three veterans of the channel’s realities —Raissa Barbosa, Deborah Albuquerque and Catia Paganote— have to collect recyclable waste for a cooperative and work in a coffee plantation.

Record, 3:15 pm, 10 years

8 Presidents, 1 Oath

Carla Camurati’s documentary revisits the eight Brazilian governments after the military dictatorship. The channel shows the second part next Sunday (16), at the same time.

GloboNews, 11pm, free

The passenger

Liam Neeson plays a man who meets a woman on a train. She offers him money to find someone who is also on board.

Globe, 11:25 pm, 14 years old

The Righteous Gemstones

Season two premiere of the comedy series about a family of corrupt televangelists. In the new stage they face powerful enemies, in addition to a journalist who wants to expose the clan’s rottenness.

HBO, 00h, 16 years old

Free Channel

João Doria, governor of São Paulo and pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSDB, speaks of the Brazilian political moment and his plans for the electoral campaign.

Band, 0h, free