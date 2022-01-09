European countries re-impose rules and make the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory

Portugal is one of the countries with the highest immunization rate, with 89.7% of the population vaccinated with two doses

Amidst the growing wave of new cases of Covid-19, the government of Italy decided to make the vaccine mandatory for over 50s. The rule takes effect from February 1st and runs until June 15th. Anyone who fails to comply with the measure will have to pay a fine that can reach €1.5 thousand, in addition to the suspension of wages. The vaccine passport was already mandatory in the country for teachers and health professionals since October last year. Meanwhile, in the France, President Emmanoel Macron said he will tighten the grip on the unvaccinated. From January 15th, it will be mandatory to present the vaccine certificate to enter restaurants, cafes, theaters and cinemas. THE Austria was the first European country to announce that it will make the vaccine mandatory for the entire population, but the rule will go into effect in February. At Greece, the measure goes into effect on January 16, but only for people over 60 years old. Germany is also studying making the vaccine mandatory.

In Portugal the home office system was extended until January 14, with an eye on mental, social and psychological health, according to Portuguese authorities. Classes return in person next Monday, January 10th. The vaccine certificate is still mandatory to enter restaurants, a measure that will also be adopted by clubs, whose reopening is scheduled for the 14th of this month. On the other hand, the government waived the quarantine for people who took the booster dose of the vaccine and had contact with positive cases.

The world has been facing a tsunami of new cases of the disease. The first week of 2022 was overwhelming. Many countries of the Europe beyond the United States recorded record numbers of new Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. In just four days there were more than ten million new infections around the world. Most cases are related to the Ômicron variant. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) the strain cannot be considered mild. According to a study carried out by the Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong, Ômicron multiplies 70 times faster in the airways, compared to the Delta variant. Regarding the speed of virus transmission, pulmonologist Felipe Fróes warns of the impact of Ômicron on the European continent. “It created a false idea that the Ômicron variant was a benign variant and that it had no impact. But it is clear that the Ômicron variant also causes serious illness. And we have seen serious illness on the European continent. In absolute numbers, we have more infected patients, in a less severe proportion, but, in absolute numbers, more sick than in the past”, he said.

Pulmonologist Felipe Fróes works on the front line of the disease and explains the factors that distinguish the action of the virus in the most diverse countries. “It is clear that, in relation to the health hemisphere, we in the northern hemisphere, right now, are living through the winter. We have other respiratory viruses circulating. When we compare the European continent with other parts of the globe, we have to realize that we have a higher average age, so we have older people, with more risk factors, with more comorbidities, in the middle of winter and with different rates of vaccination coverage between countries,” he said.

Vaccination proceeds at different paces. Portugal is one of the countries with the highest rate among those immunized, 89.7% received both doses. Reinforcement was applied to 31.4% of the population. The pulmonologist highlights the adhesion of the Portuguese to the immunization campaign, especially the elderly. “Vaccination, for example, in Portugal that began on December 27, 2020. Until November 2021, vaccination in Portugal saved 14,22 thousand people over 60 years old. With one of the highest rates of vaccinated in the world, despite the explosion of new cases, Portugal reduced the number of deaths by 70%.

