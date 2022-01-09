Everything you need to know about the new flu circulating in Brazil

When we talk about flu, we are referring to infections caused by the Influenza virus, which has subtypes called A, B and C, according to its genetic characteristics. The letters H and N that classify influenza viruses refer to variants of two important proteins for the infection: H – Hemagglutinin; N – Neuroaminidase. These proteins mutate with less intensity, but when they do, they are generally responsible for large flu outbreaks such as the Spanish Flu, in 1918, caused by H1N1; and Asian Flu, in 1957, caused by H2N2. As changes in the structure of these proteins are observed, they receive numbers, such as H1N1 or H2N2. In recent flu outbreaks, infection with the Influenza A (H3N2) subtype has been noted.

According to infectologist Marcelo Eichholzer, professor of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases at Faculdade Evangélica Mackenzie do Paraná (FEMPAR), the symptoms of H3N2 are similar to those of flu caused by other strains and incubation can take from 12 hours to three days. “Usually the onset of symptoms is sudden with malaise, chills, tremors, headaches, body aches, fever and loss of appetite. Evolves with runny nose, sore throat and dry cough. In some cases, it presents complications such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG) with viral pneumonitis with short and rapid breathing, low oxygenation (decrease in saturation) and can cause secondary bacterial infections, in addition to potentiating decompensation of chronic cardiopulmonary diseases such as asthma, failure cardiac, rheumatological, renal, liver diseases, etc.”.

Marcelo Eichholzer states that the effectiveness of the flu vaccine is between 60% and 80% of those vaccinated. The antigenic material is available according to the circulating variants each year and protects against Influenza A H1N1, H2N2, H3N2 (Hong Kong strain) and Influenza B, however, the currently circulating strain responsible for this outbreak is H3N2 ( Darwin strain) which is not present in the 2021 vaccine, but is being added to the 2022 vaccine. In addition, he comments that in 2021 there was a low uptake of influenza vaccination due to the epidemic and vaccination against covid-19, which favors other strains are also circulating.

Immunologist Camila Sacchelli, professor of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases at Mackenzie Presbyterian University (UPM), Higienópolis campus, says that the vaccine has different efficacy for each subtype, being generally lower for H3N2. Anyway, we are always exposed to all of them and the vaccine has greatly reduced the occurrence of hospitalizations and deaths from flu, especially in children and the elderly.

Sacchelli points out that it is important to consider the covid-19 pandemic, as it negatively influenced the vaccine coverage of other diseases, including influenza. “Both the isolation and the fear generated by false news caused a significant reduction in vaccination coverage, both for children and the elderly, covered by the national campaign, and for healthy adults, who in general are vaccinated for the flu in private clinics. Last year, the government even released the vaccine free of charge to the entire population, aiming to increase immunity.”

The Fempar infectologist points out that the Butantan Institute, which produces the vaccine in Brazil, is already including the Darwin strain for this year’s vaccine, which will be distributed in the SUS in all municipalities and will follow the vaccination schedule normally. The immunologist explains that Brazil starts the flu vaccination campaign in April/May, the period before winter, when staying indoors increases the incidence of the disease, and that Butantan said it will make the new vaccine available to the government in March 2022.

How not to confuse covid-19 with H3N2



The orientation of Mackenzie professionals is that, when symptoms appear, the individual seeks medical assistance for the differential laboratory diagnosis and isolation, regardless of the infection. The new strain of the coronavirus, the omicron, is in wide dissemination, and ends up being confused with flu-like symptoms, especially with the population already vaccinated. The symptoms are similar between the two diseases and cause diagnostic confusion, so it is necessary to use specific tests, usually PCR and antigens, to find this answer, as it is only clinically possible to differentiate.

The flu is transmitted through droplets during speech, breathing, coughing, sneezing and through contact with secretions. To protect yourself, it is necessary to adopt and maintain the so-called respiratory etiquette disseminated during the SARS-COV2 outbreak, such as: keep airy environments, cover your mouth when sneezing (preferably with your forearm), cleaning your hands with soap and water or alcohol gel, avoid contact with mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth), keep distance and avoid agglomerations. Vaccination remains the best weapon for prevention. As it is an airborne/contact disease, the same measures we were already taking for covid-19 also prevent the flu.

It’s no reason to panic. Simple measures can help a lot in preventing and treating the disease. In addition to the respiratory label, if someone has symptoms, they should seek assistance as soon as possible so that they can be correctly diagnosed, as there are medications that are effective for the treatment of flu when started within the first 72 hours of the onset of symptoms. It is necessary to take a responsible posture, prevention depends much more on individual actions than any other. The vaccine helps, but it may not prevent infection and transmission.