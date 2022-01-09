Ex-BBB is on the move and spends R$80,000 on renovation

Camilla de Lucas is on the move! The ex-BBB published a video on her social networks telling the big news: she will leave the rented apartment she lives in today, in Nova Iguaçu, Rio de Janeiro, and will live in her own house.

According to her, the process of change has been going on since June 2021. She said she was very grateful to the apartment she went to after leaving her parents’ house, but now she wants to “build something of mine, of my future” with her fiance , the singer Mateus Ricardo.

The influencer says that she was shocked by the rent values ​​and, even though she fell in love with some houses she knew — and even showed to her followers — she decided to buy a house to call her own.

Still in the video, Camilla de Lucas said that she found the ideal place in a condominium in the West Zone. However, he didn’t show images of the house so far, just some small spoilers of the next video, in which he will tour the house and will feature the presence of his mother, who appeared crying.

Camilla de Lucas answered questions about the new house Image: Playback/ Instagram

After the video was released, she opened a question box on her Instagram and answered questions asked by followers. In one of them, he said that he has already spent more than R$80 thousand on the renovation.

“I’ve already started to see this part and I’ll add that it’s the most expensive part!” “Only for coating, I spent more than R$ 80 thousand. I’m recording the renovation diary and I’ll show you everything! Including talking about values,” he promised.

Camilla de Lucas says that the refrigerator she won at the BBB is in the living room of the apartment Image: Playback/ Instagram

The influencer also commented on the possibility of making tradeoffs to help with the change. “So every partnership that comes is good,” he wrote.

“But I didn’t buy anything. In fact, there are only two things I got at the BBB (two-door fridge and a washing machine) and a fridge. It’s all in the living room of the apartment,” he told fans.