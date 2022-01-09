Ex-SBT, Priscilla Alcantara realizes dream with new job at The Masked Singer · TV News

Priscilla Alcantara made a dream come true when she was hired as a new behind-the-scenes presenter at Globo’s The Masked Singer Brasil. This Saturday (8), the ex-SBT explained that for a long time she wanted to unite again her experiences as a communicator and singer.

“I’ve dreamed for eight years of joining my two professions again! The program has marked my life in a very special way and I will be eternally grateful,” said Priscilla in an interview with Gshow.

The winner of the first season of Globo’s reality musical warned that she intends to take advantage of her new position to investigate the identity of the next participants: “I’m going to try to invade the rehearsals! There, the masked people don’t wear the costumes, and they can change their silhouette a lot. I hope I can get some hunches!”

“It was a pleasure to sing for you. And now, I bring my other side, as a presenter, and I hope to have you as much fun! This season is even better and more mysterious. Those who loved the first one will love the second one even more”, he added Camilla de Lucas’s replacement.

Set to premiere on January 23, on Sunday afternoons, the second season of The Masked Singer Brasil will also feature changes in the judging team. Tatá Werneck will take over from Simone Mendes in the competition led by Ivete Sangalo.