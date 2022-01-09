FA Cup: Tottenham beats Third Division team with Lucas Moura goal | english football

Tottenham suffered, but advanced to the fourth stage of the FA Cup. Lucas Moura and Harry Kane had to enter the second half to guarantee a comeback 3-1, at home, against the modest Morecambe, who is in the relegation zone of the League One, the English Third Division. The Spurs now face Brighton (see all matches below).

The “Camarões”, as the Morecambe team is known, which displays the animal on its shield, went ahead with a goal by captain Anthony O’Connor, in the 33rd minute of the first half. He took advantage of a corner kick from the left and, free in the small area, submitted with a plate to the goal.

Liverpool advances with goals from Fabinho and Firmino

The turn of the Spurs came from the 28th of the second stage, and only from the entries of Lucas Moura and Harry Kane. Winks took a free kick from the left crossing into the area and sent the ball straight into the goal and made the tie.

At 39, Lucas Moura took off and took advantage of the opponents’ badly made offside line, entered the area and dribbled the goalkeeper to score the second and ensure the comeback. Shortly after, at 42, Harry Kane received Lo Celso inside the area on the right, fixed it and kicked across: 3-1.

Chelsea qualifies with rout

On Kayky’s debut, City advances into the FA Cup

Also on Sunday, West Ham beat Leeds United by 2-0, at home, in the only duel that involved Premier League teams. Argentinian Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen scored the goals for the London club. The Raphinha team forward started on the bench and entered the second stage for Marcelo Bielsa’s team.

1 of 2 Lucas Moura dribbles goalkeeper and scores goal in Tottenham’s victory over Morecambe — Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters Lucas Moura dribbles goalkeeper and scores goal in Tottenham’s victory over Morecambe — Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

The fourth phase clashes (one before the octaves) were defined in a draw this Sunday. The matches will take place on the first weekend of February. Tottenham have eight FA Cup titles but have not won the cup since 1991.

Check out the matches of the fourth phase of the FA Cup:

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United

Bournemouth x Boreham Wood

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley

Peterborough United vs Queens Park Rangers

Cambridge United vs Luton Town

Southampton vs Coventry City

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle

Everton x Brentford

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham

Manchester United/Aston Villa vs Middlewsbrough

Tottenham x Brighton

Liverpool x Cardiff

Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic

Nottingham Forest/Arsenal v Leicester

Manchester City vs Fulham

Wolverhampton x Norwich