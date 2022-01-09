Fábio Porchat revolts with Theo Becker’s poll on vaccination: ‘Imbecile’ · TV News

Fábio Porchat was revolted by a poll published by Theo Becker about vaccination against Covid-19. On Friday (7), after the actor suggested that people were forced to be immunized against the disease and that they would be afraid of the vaccine, the comedian classified the assumption as “imbecile”.

Becker questioned his followers on Twitter about the application of immunizing agents approved and distributed by the competent health authorities. “What situation are you in: Repentant vaccinated; scared vaccinated, forced vaccinated or all the alternatives?” asked the former A Fazenda.

In less than 24 hours, the poll received more than four thousand responses, and 29.9% of voters responded that they were vaccinated by force.

Upon seeing the actor’s poll, Porchat criticized the publication: “My situation is: I want stupid people like you to get vaccinated soon so as not to spoil the next Carnival for the entire society that was vaccinated!”. By the end of this text, the comedian’s position had registered more than 12 thousand likes.

According to data from the consortium of press vehicles, 67.61% of Brazilians have already completed the vaccination program against Covid-19. However, with the arrival of the omicron variant and the crowds caused by the end-of-year celebrations, the country showed a 639% increase in the number of cases, compared to the average of 15 days ago.

