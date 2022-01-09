Fábio shows his personal “museum” and sends a message to the fans after leaving Cruzeiro

After Cruzeiro left, goalkeeper Fábio returned to social media and published a video on his official Instagram account showing the museum he set up in his house with numerous pieces he managed to put together over the course of his career. The 41-year-old player recently announced the non-renewal of his bond with the Minas Gerais team after 16 years in Raposa.

Among the items in his collection are Cruzeiro shirts, from the Brazilian team, gloves and trophies won, as well as photos of the goalkeeper in action. The archer reported that the site has not yet been completed and that new parts are yet to be installed. “A hug to you, may God bless you immensely. Just be grateful for what God has done in these 18 years. Thank you for having participated in this wonderful story with you”, said the goalkeeper during the video.

Last Tuesday night (4), Fábio announced, on a social network, that he had not reached an agreement to renew his contract and was leaving Cruzeiro. The goalkeeper said he was willing to readjust his salaries with the club and complained about the way he was treated by the new Cruzeiro administration, now headed by former striker Ronaldo Fenômeno.

However, Cruzeiro manifested itself and said that it tried to sacrifice to keep the goalkeeper in the squad, claiming that the decision not to renew the relationship seeks economic responsibility. Fox also informed that the financial reality weighed on Fábio’s case and stated that the doors are still open for extra-campus tributes.

The goalkeeper’s departure generated numerous protests from groups and dissatisfaction among fans on social media. Currently, the team only has goalkeeper Lucas França in the professional group. In addition, goal players from the youth categories work at Toca da Raposa in this pre-season period. Goalkeeper Vinícius Silvestre, from Palmeiras, is quoted to defend Cruzeiro in 2022, but the agreement is still under negotiation.