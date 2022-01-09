Fagner can overtake Rivellino, and Cássio is close to the Top-2

Symbols of the current Corinthians, Cássio and Fagner recently signed contract renewals until the end of 2024 and are close to expressive marks for Timão still in 2022. If they keep the numbers of past seasons, the goalkeeper will surpass Luizinho and become the second athlete with more games for Alvinegro, while the full-back will overtake Rivellino and enter the select list of the ten names that most defended the club in 111 years of history.

A Corinthians player since 2012, goalkeeper Cássio has played 564 games for Timão and is the sixth athlete with more games for the club. Absolute titleholder and without a shadow in the cast, the Fiel idol has an average of 56 games per season. If he repeats, he will reach 620 appearances for Alvinegro and will surpass Biro Biro (590), Zé Maria (598), Ronaldo Giovanelli (602) and Luizinho (606).

The top of the list belongs to left-back Wladimir, who defended Corinthians in the 1970s and 1980s, was part of the club’s historic achievements, such as Paulistão in 1977, and of the Corintian Democracy team. The defender has 806 matches for Alvinegro and was honored last year with a bronze bust in the gardens of Parque São Jorge.

Full-back Fagner, another opener for Corinthians de Sylvinho, is 15th on the list with 436 games played. The defender’s average is 54 matches, enough for him to overtake Ralf (437), Roberto Belangero (451), Rafael (451), Idário (469) and Rivellino (474) in 2022 and enter the Top- 10 of the history of Alvinegro.

With four competitions this year and a tight schedule due to the World Cup in November, Corinthians coaching staff should preserve their main players in some matches of the season, which may not apply to Cássio and Fagner because of their direct substitutes who have not yet convinced CT Joaquim Grava.

In 2022, Corinthians will have a minimum of 58 official matches, with at least two games in the Copa do Brasil, six in the Copa Libertadores, 12 in the Campeonato Paulista and another 38 in the Serie A of the Brasileirão. If Timão reaches the decisions of the knockout tournaments, it could reach the mark of 77 commitments by the end of December.