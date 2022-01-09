Fagner once again thanked the Corinthians for the renewal and projected ‘wonderful years’ with the club

Corinthians agreed the renewal of right-back Fagner last Friday. The athlete, who now has a relationship with the club until 2024, posted a video on his social networks. In this one, he reinforced his motivation with the new arrangement and thanked him for his confidence.

“Just to say that I am very motivated and thank you very much for the trust that is being placed in me once again with this renewal. I hope that 2022, 2023 and 2024 are wonderful years, not only for me, but for Corinthians as well. Thank you very much everyone, stay with God and have a great 2022. We are together. Come on, Corinthians,” said the athlete in his Instagram.

On the day the new link was made official, it is worth remembering, the athlete had already moved his social networks. On the occasion, he shared the art made by the club and wrote a message of thanks in the caption. This time, the athlete chose to appear on video – see below.

Fagner was revealed by Timão’s youth teams and is on his second spell at the club. At first, he left after being traded with PSV Eindhoven, from the Netherlands. Before returning to his home club, he still played for Wolfsburg, Germany, and Vasco.

In 2014, he returned to Corinthians. Thus, he participated in two titles in the Brazilian Championship, in 2015 and 2017, in addition to winning the São Paulo Championship three times, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Check out the video published by Fagner

