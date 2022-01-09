Families isolated in the Honrio Bicalho district, in Nova Lima, are rescued – Gerais

People had to leave their homes in a hurry this Sunday morning (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press)

Honrio Bicalho, in Nova Lima, is under water. The Military Police and the Fire Department of Minas Gerais went to the neighborhood this Sunday morning (9/01), to rescue families who are isolated and remove people in risk areas.

Some areas of the neighborhood can only be reached by boat.

The 35-year-old building technician Suelen de Sousa is awaiting her parents’ rescue. “The first floor is filled with water, they are on the second floor”, he explains.

Natany Santos, 31, had to leave her house in a hurry, in the early morning, after the water level had risen too high. Her house has lots of cracks. “Unfortunately, when the water rose, we didn’t even have a way out of the house. We had to go out the second floor window. I don’t even know how we managed it, but thank God we left,” he says.

“There’s no way to work or notify the bosses because of the phone. Now wait for the water to decrease to see what happened. You won’t have anything to enjoy, see what you can do with what you have at home”, he adds.

She says that some people are still waiting for rescue on the second floor of the houses. “Yesterday everyone was helping to take things out of the house. Everyone was isolated, unable to help anyone when the water rose for good. Those on the second floor of the houses are still there (waiting for rescue), but the people downstairs had to leave.”

The director of the Sindicato Dos Mineiros Water Park, Almir Silvrio, 62, says he has never seen anything like it. “What is happening today here, in Bicalho, I have never seen. The water is more than 3 meters high, you can’t even see the beams of the field anymore. That never happened.”

According to him, the water of the Rio das Velhas, which cuts through the city, is descending, but little by little.

*Internship under the supervision of editor Benny Cohen