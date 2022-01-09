Family re-encounters baby handed over to US soldier during departure from Afghanistan | World

A baby hurriedly delivered to a US soldier at Kabul airport during the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan was returned to his relatives on Saturday (8).

Sohail Ahmadi, just two months old, disappeared on Aug. 19 as thousands of people tried to leave the country after the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan.

Taxi driver Hamid Safi, 29, found the baby at Kabul airport alone and crying on the ground and decided to take him home. After weeks of negotiations, Safi returned the child to Grandfather Mohammad Qasem Razaw, who is still in Kabul. Now the family is trying to reunite the child with his parents and siblings, who were removed to the US on a withdrawal flight. Since then they were looking for the youngest son.

1 of 3 Hamid Safi cries as he hands Sohail to his grandfather Mohammad Qasem Razawi in Kabul — Photo: Ali Khara/Reuters Hamid Safi cries as he hands Sohail to his grandfather Mohammad Qasem Razawi in Kabul — Photo: Ali Khara/Reuters

It was a decision made in haste. Mirza Ali Ahmadi, his wife, Suraya, and the couple’s five children found themselves in a chaotic crowd outside the airport gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 19, when a US soldier stationed in a fence high asked if they needed help.

2 of 3 Mohammad Qasem Razawi holds grandson Sohail Ahmadi at Hamid Safi’s home in Kabul — Photo: Ali Khara/Reuters Mohammad Qasem Razawi holds his grandson Sohail Ahmadi at Hamid Safi’s home in Kabul — Photo: Ali Khara/Reuters

Fearing that Sohail, their two-month-old baby, would be crushed by the crowd, they handed him over to the military, thinking they would soon reach the entrance located a mere five meters away.

But at that moment, according to Mirza Ali, the Taliban, which had quickly taken over the country as US soldiers retreated, began to repel hundreds of people who wanted to escape. It took the rest of the family over half an hour to reach the other side of the airport fence.

Once inside, they couldn’t find Sohail anywhere.

Mirza Ali, who said he had worked as a security guard at the US embassy for 10 years, desperately began asking every authority he could find about the baby’s whereabouts.

3 of 3 Kaenat Safi, daughter of Hamid Safi, plays with baby Sohail Ahmadi at her home in Kabul — Photo: Ali Khara/Reuters Kaenat Safi, daughter of Hamid Safi, plays with baby Sohail Ahmadi at her home in Kabul — Photo: Ali Khara/Reuters

He said a military commander said the airport was too dangerous for a baby and that the baby could have been moved to a special children’s area — empty when the family arrived there.

“He walked with me all over the airport to look everywhere,” said Mirza Ali.

He said he never knew the commander’s name, as he does not speak English and relied on fellow Afghan embassy colleagues to communicate.

The family is currently in the US state of Michigan.