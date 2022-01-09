Fans invade training and threaten Bahia players: ‘It’s either love or pain’

Bahia gave up almost all of the holders present in the relegation campaign in the 2021 Brasileirão. Even so, the fall still haunts the club. This Saturday (8), on a day that promised another quiet pre-season training for the revamped cast, the uniformed fans Bamor decided to protest. The fans invaded CT Evaristo de Macedo and threatened to chase players if positive results do not come along the season. The club condemned the attitude and promises action against the guilty, seeking punishment in justice.

The group of fans invaded the CT and went to where the players were and made serious threats. “We are not going to accept this situation. We are going to be sniffing at you. We are going to look for residence, we are going to come here directly with the buzu (bus)”, threatened one of the group’s ‘spokespersons’ towards the players, silent and with their heads down. “Either it goes in love, or it goes in pain,” threatened another.

President Guilherme Bellintani also did not escape the wrath of the uniformed. “You have to be a man, you have to have balls because this p… this is Bahia”, heard the leader. The act surprised the club’s management, which guaranteed to always have a dialogue with Bamor and rejected this Saturday’s vandalism.

“Bahia repudiates the episode since this administration has never refused to dialogue with Bamor. The organized fans had free access to the CT whenever they requested it. This time they did not request it, which is something extremely regrettable. The club has always been open to the fans, but cases like that go against this type of relationship, especially at the beginning of the season,” said the statement released by the club.

The club will take the images of the invasion to the authorities demanding justice and that the fans present at the hostile act are punished. The club starts the next season on January 15, against Bahia de Feira de Santana and the board asks for peace for the new group to play on the field.

Sport, from Pernambuco, expressed solidarity with its rival in an official statement. “We repudiate the uniformed attack against the cast and directors of Esporte Clube Bahia, inside the Tricolor Bahia Training Center.” Sergipe also condemned the invasion.