Fernando Zor and Maiara pose in the same hotel room after separation for treason

Everything indicates that Maiara forgave Fernando Zor’s betrayal and the two resumed their relationship, once again. At dawn this Saturday, they gave another indication of this by posting photos in the same room of a hotel in Florianópolis (notice the detail above).

The couple broke up at Christmas, after the backwoodswoman discovered an alleged betrayal. Last Thursday, Fernando had already hinted that he had resumed the relationship when he rebutted a female follower about having been forgiven by Maiara.

“If it’s pretty, I don’t know. But it’s nice for c#$%¨&, that is. I don’t want to stop. There are things that can’t be explained”, replied the singer of the duo with Sorocaba.

Last Monday, the singer posted on social networks records at a resort in Ganchos de Fora, coincidentally, on the same beach where Fernando Zor was staying and made a live.

Also, they were seen together with friends and Sorocaba on a boat trip. Fernando shared the moments of the tour on his Instagram, and fans recognized that Maiara posed with one of her friends on the boat at the same time (see below).

Maiara and Fernando Zor take a boat trip together in SC Photo: Reprodução-Instagram

Even with all the signs, Maiara denies that she was with Fernando on the boat. “I was with these friends earlier. I wasn’t with them (Fernando & Sorocaba). They must have met later,” she told Leo Dias on Tuesday.

The relationship ended at Christmas, after the sertaneja exposed a betrayal of her ex-fiancé. “Good night to you who got two pairs of horns for Christmas,” said the singer at the time.

The outburst was due to a photo that Fernando took with Franciele Padilha backstage at a concert. However, the supposed “pivot” of the separation denies that he was involved with the sertanejo. She says she didn’t kiss him but he did leave the bar they were in with another fan.

Fernando Zor in photo with Franciele Padilha Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

The singer denied that he cheated on his girlfriend. “It was a bar that had live music. We played a show in the city. The show ended, the show was early. (…) People asked me to take a picture and I, like, normal, talking to everyone, like I always do it. I always, always did it! I don’t deny photos to anyone. And then Maiara falls into the piles of haters,” he explained.

It’s worth remembering that they’ve split up and got back together at other times, and that’s why they’re known as the yo-yo couple.