Fiat can be fined up to R$ 11.6 million for a Pulse price increase

According to an exclusive article published by QUATRO RODAS a week ago, the first Fiat Pulse buyers are suing the brand due to the price increase announced on December 10 by Fiat. It would be charged to those who paid the down payment for the car in the pre-sale and had not received the car.

The complaint made to the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Norte has yet to receive any public opinion. However, the case begins to gain visibility and developments.

Fiat was notified by Procon-SP and will have to explain the increase in the price of Pulse to customers who purchased the SUV in pre-sale. The company has until the next 13th to respond.

In a statement made by the company, the allegation is that the high volatility of the exchange rate and the input market generated the rise in prices, but in the understanding of Procon-SP, this instability is not an atypical situation and was in Fiat’s forecast.

“In article 35 of the Consumer Defense Code, it is clear that, if there is an offer, the company must comply with exactly what was announced”, says Fernado Capez, executive director of Procon-SP.

Çapez points out that Procon-SP is investigating both the cases of consumers who claim that they were not notified about the possibility of price readjustment and those who say they were warned, but not clearly nor what would be the readjustment percentage.

“The company has the obligation to communicate clearly and objectively if the price is subject to increase and, even, to what percentage of readjustment. And this communication cannot be understated, because this also violates the consumer’s rights”, explains Capez.

According to him, Fiat can be fined up to R$ 11.6 million for not complying with the offer established for consumers who have reserved their units for pre-sales and also for misleading advertising.

The manufacturer must also clarify how many customers have booked and have not yet received their vehicles; how many consumers will be harmed by this change and whether these adjustments are valid for all models. It should also inform whether all states will be affected by the readjustment and what is the average loss that consumers in the state of São Paulo will suffer.

Considering that the company’s statement also informs that everyone was advised of the possibility of readjustment in advance, Procon-SP wants explanations on how this communication was carried out. And if this communication is in the signed reservation contract and if, when the predictability of the readjustment occurred, the interested parties were informed.

Fiat must also clarify whether, in the event of a purchase withdrawal due to the readjustment, how the values ​​will be returned, whether they will be updated and whether, in view of the frustration of the customer’s legitimate expectations, the company will present any compensation.

The defense body also asks for information on the possibility of individual analysis of cases to maintain the values ​​agreed in the reserve; whether a specific channel was made available to these consumers; whether those interested in negotiating should seek the dealership or the manufacturer directly and whether the dealerships have autonomy in this negotiation.

