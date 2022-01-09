FIIs: Year Starts With Good Opportunities for Discounted Real Estate Assets

December was a month of strong recovery for the , which appreciated by +8.78% in the period, the biggest monthly increase since December 2019. However, this expressive climb was not enough to make the main index of the B3 (SA: ) for real estate funds ended the year 2021 in positive territory, thus ending the 2nd consecutive year with devaluation. The big winners of the year were the , the official inflation index of the Federal Government, and the . On the negative side, the worst results were presented by and IMA-B 5+, both highly impacted by the rise in inflation beyond expectations at the beginning of 2021, which culminated in the opening of future interest rates and the successive SELIC increases carried out by the Bank Central as a response to high inflation.

The year 2021 in general was not an easy one for investors, managers, economists, analysts and anyone else involved with the fluctuations in market moods. A strong example of this was that analysts’ expectations for the main indicators of the Brazilian economy, captured by the Central Bank and released by the first Monday of 2021, were far from what actually was the reality, as we can see in the table below.

For 2022, analysts consulted by the Central Bank left aside the optimism of the beginning of 2021 in relation to low inflation rates and forecast that the IPCA should close 2022 at 5.00%, and that the SELIC ends at 11.50% aa, which would again make Brazil appear among the economies with the highest real interest rates in the world. In addition, the forecast for the growth of the market is not encouraging, being very close to 0.00%. Added to this, the unpredictability of a year with general elections, we have the necessary spice so that the forecasts of brokers and research houses are not encouraging for the assets listed on the Brazilian stock exchange.

Just like in 2021, analysts could be wrong again and indicators and assets could end 2022 better than expected (or worse). However, I understand that investors seeking consistent long-term returns should be more concerned about large cycles and the intrinsic quality of their invested assets.

For brick real estate funds, we are clearly in a negative moment, greatly impacted by higher interest rates, but property prices tend to appreciate with inflation and at some point this should positively impact prices on the secondary market. In addition, a well-managed portfolio, with good assets and generating income, which is corrected for inflation in the case of real estate, should continue to outperform the indices and, as I always like to emphasize, investors who seek support in fundamentals will be able to find opportunities to buy good assets cheaper than they are really worth, thus enhancing the chances of being successful in the long run.