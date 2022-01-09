Find out how much a Hering franchise costs

According to specialized studies, the fashion sector in Brazil earns billions of reais every year. And that’s why clothing and accessory franchises are so successful, not only among consumers, but also among investors.

So, follow the reading and know how much does a Hering franchise cost, one of the biggest franchises in Brazil.

The history of the clothing chain in Brazil

The Hering brand was created over 100 years ago, having been conceived by two German brothers who preferred to undertake in the Brazilian fashion market. Therefore, they started with a small factory in the city of Blumenau, in Santa Catarina. However, the brand only had its official launch in 1980.

After a few years, the company gained recognition within the national industry, gaining evidence for its performance in the market. Soon after, in 1993, the brand launched itself as a store and started its retail operations. Furthermore, the process of selling franchises also started in 1993, a year after joining the Associação Brasileira de Franchising.

Currently, the Hering Store franchise has 660 open units, 20 of which are active in other countries. During this period of operations, the chain of stores won 15 seals of excellence in franchising, given by the ABF, in the years 2003 and 2004, 2008 to 2020.

How much does a Hering clothing franchise cost?

Hering Store offers three business models in its franchise. These models have an initial investment from R$ 120 thousand.

Check below the values ​​of each business model offered by the franchise:

light franchise

Initial investment: BRL 120,000.00;

Facilities: R$1,500.00 per m² (50m² required);

Franchise Fee: R$30,000.00;

Management Equipment and Systems: R$ 14,700.00;

Opening Marketing: R$10,000.00;

Royalties: 3% of monthly purchases;

Advertising fee: R$500 (fixed monthly);

Payback: 36 months.

Basic Shop Hering

Total initial investment: BRL 240,000.00;

Facilities: R$5,000.00 per m² (50m² required);

Franchise Fee: R$ 40,000.00;

Management Equipment and Systems: R$20,000.00;

Opening Marketing: R$10,000.00;

Royalties: 3% of monthly purchases;

Advertising fee: R$500.00 (fixed monthly);

Necessary working capital: BRL 120,000.00.

Hering Store

Total initial investment: BRL 430 thousand;

Facilities: R$4,400 per m² (80m² required);

Franchise Fee: R$50,000.00;

Management Equipment and Systems: R$20,000.00;

Opening Marketing: R$10,000.00;

Royalties: 3% of monthly purchases;

Advertising fee: 1.5% of monthly purchases;

Necessary working capital: BRL 300,000.00.

