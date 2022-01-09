Find out which fruits are capable of boosting the body’s immunity

Everyone would love to go through colds and flu without experiencing any symptoms. After all, everyone gets sick sometimes. Viruses and bacteria are abundant in the air, just a slight drop in the immune system and that’s it. These pathogens begin to replicate within the body and cause a series of disorders.

Strengthening the body’s immunity has always been a hot topic around the world. However, with the arrival of the current pandemic, perhaps it has never been as much researched about it.

After all, a healthy immune system prevents diseases such as viral and bacterial ones, more than that, it helps to cure them.

The good news is that a balanced diet and healthy habits help to strengthen our immunity. Some specific foods, like fruits, have special power for this.

Fruits to increase and strengthen the body’s immunity

First, understand that, quite simply, the immune system is the body’s protective shield. It is formed by agents that eliminate threats and pathogens that come into contact with the body. He is also responsible for the person’s recovery from an illness, such as the flu, for example.

For the proper functioning of this health system, some nutrients can contribute immensely. The best way to strengthen immunity is to combine physical activity with proper nutrition. So today you are going to find out which fruits can do the job for you.

List of fruits that boost the body’s defenses

1 – Pineapple: rich in vitamin C;

2 – Orange: rich in vitamin C;

3 – Lemon: rich in vitamin C;

4 – Kiwi fruit: one of the most complete fruits in vitamin sources;

5 – Strawberry: fights anemia and protects the brain.

You can consume all these fruits in natural way or enhance the effect through juices. You can mix them all or one and another to obtain the liquid. All of them are great sources of antioxidants and vitamins for the body, which boost immunity.