‘Finishing hunger is more important than worrying about GDP’, says Gil do Vigor in a program – Zoeira

One of the guests on the Altas Horas program last Saturday (8), Gil do Vigor moved the audience when commenting on the situation in Brazil. The economist stated that it is more important to end the country’s hunger than to worry about the GDP (Gross Domestic Producer).

“We have to change the base. We must first end Brazil’s social problems”, spoke the ex-BBB. He also highlighted that, when there is a deepening of studies in Economics, there is a fear of talking about any subject, given the existence of many variables that affect the price of products.

According to Gil, the theme of inflation, for example, does not refer only to the interest rate. “A president’s speech will generate inflation. If the president says something wrong, we have investors watching,” he stressed.

He also illustrated the economic landscape with a comparison. “Brazil imagines it’s a handsome heartthrob. If someone arrives and says something really ugly or shows something that isn’t cool, the person who wanted to get in the way of you says: ‘Boy, I’m not so attracted to this one anymore people’. So, there are several factors that can happen within a country that will affect inflation. If investments stop coming into Brazil, this will generate inflation”.

“Brazil is falling apart”

Still talking about the subject, Gil – who is currently doing a Post-Doctorate in Economics at the University of California, Davis (USA) – observed that “Brazil is going a long way in matters that it shouldn’t”. According to him, our current scenario is very uncertain.

Gil of Vigor Economist and ex-BBB “We know that, in order to put people to take care of our country, you need academic preparation, the minimum necessary. People who think about the poor, who really think about improving. It’s no use for Brazil to be the country with the highest GDP, rate of growth, if there are people in poverty, starving, dying”.

As an economist, he advocates what measures should be taken. “The country, for example, was spending a lot, super-invoicing, so we need to control spending. But are you going to do that by cutting education? Education is the basis of everything. If I cut from this area, how is the country going to manage to innovate?”, he provoked.

Subtitle: On the program, the ex-BBB also commented on future plans, the origin of the nickname Vigor following his own name and recalled childhood moments Photograph: reproduction

“From my view as an economist and even talking to professors, measures must be taken, starting with politics. If the scenario in Brazil does not change, if Brazilians’ trust in the people who are taking office to represent us does not change, things will never change. go forward. We have to change at the base, you know? Don’t end social programs. When we humanize and end the country’s misery, end hunger, regardless of GDP, growth, Brazil will be improving.”

plans and trivia

Accompanied by actresses Débora Falabella and Alice Braga, Gil do Vigor also commented on future plans, the origin of the nickname Vigor following his own name and recalled childhood moments.

The ex-BBB’s farewell to the program rekindled faith and optimism: “There is nothing more beautiful than sincerity and truth. Our country has so many people who mask themselves, that when someone takes off the mask and shows who they are , we identify, support and help. Prophesy your life, believe, make it happen. Today does not determine tomorrow. What determines tomorrow are our dreams. And living without dreams is no fun“.