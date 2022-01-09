Firefighters rescue 8th victim; searches for 2 continue

This morning (9) the Fire Department found the eighth victim of the tragedy in Capitólio, a tourist city in Minas Gerais, about 300 km from Belo Horizonte. Yesterday (8), a rock broke off a wall and hit four boats with tourists. Seven bodies had already been found on Saturday. The search operation with divers was restarted at 5 am this Sunday. It rains a lot in the place.

According to Major Rodrigo Castro, the eighth victim was a man and the body was submerged. He was rescued, taken to the command post and will undergo identification work. Two people are still missing.

At least eight people died in the accident — they were all on the same vessel, which was labeled “Jesus”. The bodies of the victims are sent to the Passos IML (IML), for the necropsy, which should indicate the cause of death, whether there was drowning or blunt multiple trauma, and also includes a toxicological examination.

At least 27 victims were treated in hospitals in the region and released, as follows:

23 at the Santa Casa de Capitol and

Four at Santa Casa de São José da Barra.

Three remain hospitalized:

Two at Santa Casa de Piumhi (with open fractures) and

One at Santa Casa de Passos, with stable health.

A woman who had her ear torn apart and was treated in Passos was discharged this Sunday.

According to the Fire Department, 50 soldiers are working in the operation today, including members of the Brazilian Navy and the Brazilian Navy. Eleven divers help in the search for the missing.

According to firefighters, the collapse of the wall in Capitólio occurred between 12:30 and 13:00. Four vessels were hit by the impact of the falling rock (directly and indirectly).

They are: EDL vessel (14 people were rescued alive); Jesus (eight people died and two others are still missing); a red boat, without identification (10 rescued); and New Mother (9 rescued).

Authorities estimate that 70 to 100 people were at the scene at the time of the tragedy.

About two hours before the rock collapse, the Civil Defense of Minas Gerais had issued an alert for heavy rains in the region with the possibility of a “water head” — it is not known if there is any regulation that prohibits the entry of tourists in this situation at the place where the accident occurred.

On Saturday afternoon, the Navy had informed them that it would investigate why the tours were maintained even after the alerts. Afterwards, it issued a statement saying that “the ordering of the waterway space where the accident occurred is under the jurisdiction of the Capitol City Hall”.

Also through a note, the municipal administration said yesterday that it “expresses deep regret” for the accident. “We continue to seek investigations on the fatality related to the total number of victims”, reports the text.

The Civil Police announced that criminal experts went to the site of the landslide to identify the damage and causes of the accident.

Through a statement, Eletrobras Furnas, the main company operating in the region, said that it “deeply regrets this tragedy and sympathizes with the victims and their families.”

Governor cancels visit due to bad weather

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), canceled his trip to Capitólio this Sunday because of bad weather in the region. Yesterday, he lamented the accident through a message published on social networks and told GloboNews that he intended to go to the site today.

“Due to the heavy rains that hit Minas Gerais, which make flight authorizations and conditions unfeasible, Governor Romeu Zema will not go to Capitólio this Sunday. A new date for the trip will be announced soon”, informed the Secretary of Government.

Yesterday, Zema lamented what had happened and said that the firefighters and the Civil Defense were helping “from the first moments”.

In a post on social media, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) defined the tragedy as a “regrettable disaster”.

“As soon as the lamentable disaster in Capitólio (MG) happened, the Navy deployed a Force relief team to the region. Since then, the Navy has been working to rescue victims and transport the wounded to the local Santa Casa. side of the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, as well as other official and voluntary bodies”, he published.