First big snow of the year whitens New York

The heavy snowfall that fell across much of the North East of the United States has paralyzed air transport and affected road traffic in the region as well as causing suspension of classes in schools in several cities. From the White House in Washington to the northeastern states bordering Canada, the snow cover has reached 30 cm thick in places, such as Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. It was the second snow of the week. THE first blizzard was biggest in years in Washington and brought many disturbances in the North American capital region and still left thousands stranded on a road.

In New York, the Brooklyn Bridge and Times Square were covered in a layer of approximately four inches of snow, leading to a rare silence in the metropolis of nine million people. The landscape was wintery in Central Park which turned completely white with children having fun in the snow. In Times Square, tourists and locals fight snowball fights.

As an immediate consequence of the storm generated by a cyclone bomb on the coast, around 830 flights were canceled in the region, according to the portal FlightAware. In New York alone, LaGuardia airport had a third of its scheduled flights canceled on Friday, and JFK airport announced on its Twitter account that 221 planes had landed. The problems were repeated at Boston’s Logan Airport.

In New York, on Thursday night, many streets were already covered with products to break the ice and on Friday morning the snow clearing machines were busy clearing the streets and allowing the circulation of vehicles. “It’s not a snowstorm that’s going to stop us,” New York Mayor Eric Adams told the New York Post.

To prevent the risk of accidents on the roads, the state transport services asked citizens to travel only “in case of need”. The Governor of the neighboring state of New Jersey, Phil Murphy, has declared a “state of emergency”.

As usually happens in the case of blizzards, public schools closed on Friday, adding to the list of administrations, public services, banks, companies and businesses affected by the new outbreak of the epidemic.