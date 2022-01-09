First day of negotiations between Botafogo and John Textor moves towards a happy ending with SAF signing

A day full of meetings, but which ended with hope for a happy ending. Botafogo and John Textor moved towards a positive agreement. The American went to Nilton Santos Stadium this Saturday resolve last adjustments in the SAF contract and took another step to make a binding offer to buy 90% of SAF from Alvinegro.

The American arrived at the place shortly after 10:00 am. There, he watched the game at Crystal Palace, a club that also has shares in England, and he even made a post praising Brazil and Botafogo. After the fight, a round of negotiations with representatives of the Glorious began.

The day was based on conversations about legal clauses and a “move there-move here” in the sense of contract adjustments. Textor was accompanied by his lawyers and consultants at “Matix Capital”, a company he hired to help him with this issue of Alvinegro ties.

On Botafogo’s side, CEO Jorge Braga was also accompanied by representatives from XP, the investment company that helped the club mediate negotiations with Eagle Holdings, John’s company. Durcesio Mello, president of Alvinegro, followed details by video and calls for being diagnosed with Covid-19 during the week.

During the negotiations, the guidelines on the “minimum budget” – subject that the THROW! detailed an article on the numbers presented by Textor – and sports goals were the ones that most appeared. Each part, of course, wanted to ‘defend their side’. At the end of the day, the balance turned out to be positive, with the parties coming close to a conclusion.

Botafogo wants to be safe and secure for the future. One of the clauses that the club raised is that there is a minimum budget in relation to the total revenue of the previous year, something to try to guarantee exponential investments to make the team competitive season after season, as the “Ge” brought.

John Textor was not in favor of putting “fixed” sports goals – that is, protocoling, for example, that Botafogo has the obligation of winning at something in ten years. The entrepreneur understands that the football process is not an ‘exact account’, but that it can provide resources to ‘facilitate the path’.

In this arm wrestling, both sides gave in a little and the result after more than four hours of meetings and conversations was positive. The new terms, when closed, will be disclosed to the Deliberative Council. There is even a chance that Textor will even sign the binding offer this Sunday. If that happens, then Botafogo will have 60 days to start the transition to the new owner.