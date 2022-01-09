first impressions of season two

What to do once you reach the bottom of the ocean? You go for a walk there to get to know as much as possible. That’s what the new season of euphoria did in the first two episodes—explore the depth that she herself has achieved. After building a plot to embrace several debates around its main cast, the second season takes the opportunity to deepen that same path, further digging into the characters’ problems. If there is any doubt about a possible loss of shine in this second year, the first chapters indicate no; it will go on with the same quality.

In the first season, the audience took a dive into the story of a group of teenagers facing complex and profound issues that are normally seen as taboo in society. With discussions about gender expressions, sexuality, drug use and more, the series impacted and pleased in equal measure, making fans clamor for a second year. Given the product of this success, it is safe to say that we see a great effort not to disappoint.

After nearly three years between seasons, euphoria resumes the stories of Rue (Zendaya), Jules (Hunter Schafer) and his schoolmates, taking advantage of everything he learned from them in the first year to deepen characters previously left in the background, without losing sight of old situations previously left open. Rue’s drug problems, for example, remain prominent, dragging with them the rest of the series’ twists.

In these first chapters, it is already possible to say that love and desire should be the main drivers of the new season. Old relationships return as new ones form—and sometimes even intersect, creating ramifications and new possibilities for the story. On that list is the relationship between Rue and Jules, who can be shaken after the arrival of a new character. Fezco (Angus Cloud) should also allow himself to be related to a new someone, but what difficulties his involvement with drugs and his drive for money can interfere in this process remains in the air.

Immersed in typical situations in the lives of teenagers, euphoria it still has a lot of content to work on and it does it very well. The new season, like the first, will feature eight episodes of about an hour, enough time to explore all this potential. In each episode, the viewer is encouraged to laugh, cry, love and hate with the most diverse characters, and this is a good summary of what the series indicates it wants to repeat in the new year.