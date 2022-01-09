Five Steps to Take Control of Your Money in 2022 – Prism

One of the main goals of every beginning of the year is to get started with the money and keep control of the finances.

These five steps can help you continuously keep the reins of finance, controlling expenses, avoiding debt and having more money left over in 2022 and beyond.

The important thing is to start and maintain discipline.

1) Think more, spend less

Before going shopping, think:

• Do I really need everything I buy?

• Are my expenses compatible with what I earn?

To accomplish any goal, first know the value of the asset. An example: I want to take a trip that costs R$3,000. How long? The trip will be for the holidays a year from now. So you have 12 months to collect the money. Divide this amount by 12 months: R$ 250. Will it be possible to save this amount in the period? If so, start separating the value month by month. If that is not possible, choose a cheaper destination, increase the amount of savings or extend the term of the trip.

Do this with all your financial goals.

Review your consumption habits and don’t buy anything on impulse.

2) Save extra income

Extra income is an opportunity to put your finances in order. If you have extra income, don’t spend it. Take the opportunity to get your finances in order (pay off debt or start saving).

Examples of extra income:

• thirteen first salary;

• Income Tax refund;

• distribution of the company’s profit sharing (profit sharing);

• 1/3 of the vacation cash allowance;

• commissions;

• bonuses;

• sale of items you have at home;

• sale of handicrafts.

3) Make the household budget

To make the household budget, follow these steps:

• Write down all your income (what you earn in cash) and your expenses (all the same) in a spreadsheet, mobile app or even on a sheet of paper.

• Separate these expenses into categories: fixed expenses, variable expenses and superfluous expenses (which are not necessary).

• If you find that you spend more than you earn, cut back on expenses.

• Adjust expenses to leave at least 10% of your income and start investing every month.

• The first savings must be destined to the formation of the emergency reserve.

4) Run away from debt

So you don’t have to borrow every time your bills get out of hand, plan for spending that you know will happen. That way you’ll prevent the bills from piling up.

Examples of expenses of this type:

• payment of taxes such as IPTU, IPVA;

• school enrollment;

• purchase of school supplies and uniform;

• payment of annuities;

• buying Christmas, birthday, etc. gifts.

To organize yourself to pay the expenses that happen every year, one possibility is to divide the amount of this expense by the number of months.

For example: if the VAT If the car costs R$1,800, set aside R$150 every month of the year to cover this expense.

Unexpected expenses call for an emergency reserve (see next tip).

5) Start and maintain an emergency reserve

After paying off debt, building an emergency reserve for unexpected expenses is what will ensure financial health against events such as unemployment, illness, and events that can put you into debt overnight.

To make an emergency reservation, save six months’ worth of all your expenses.

Example:

If all your expenses add up to BRL 5,000 per month, save the equivalent of BRL 30,000 and keep this amount in an investment that favors liquidity, that is, the ease of having the money in hand quickly, and not necessarily profitability . Examples of this type of application: savings, Selic Treasure, daily liquidity CDB.

Still have any questions? Submit your questions to the column “What do I do, Sophia?” by email [email protected].