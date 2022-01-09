Flamengo announces that defender Rodrigo Caio undergoes a new surgical procedure | Flamengo



Rodrigo Caio

Published 08/01/2022

Rio – After defender Rodrigo Caio, from Flamengo, suffered an infection in the stitches of his right knee, last Friday, Rubro-negro informed that the veteran underwent a new surgical procedure, in a hospital, in Barra da Tijuca, where he has been hospitalized since Sunday (2).

The head of the medical department at Flamengo, Márcio Tannure, informed that the reason for the new surgical procedure was because of a puncture performed to remove the liquid, which will be taken for analysis. In addition, he announced that the action is simple and is expected to recover within 10 days.

Flamengo’s official note:

“Athlete Rodrigo Caio performed a surgical arthroscopy in his right knee on December 7, 2021. It was already pre-scheduled and occurred without any complications. During the vacation period, the athlete reported an infection in one of the points and was instructed that guide to Rio de Janeiro. It was decided to hospitalize the athlete so that he could perform the antibiotic treatment intravenously to have the best result. Today, a new procedure was carried out so that we can see exactly the effectiveness of the treatment through the culture of this material, and this result should come out in around three to five days”.