Flamengo publishes the list of Copinha players who return to Rio on Sunday to compete in Carioca

after conquering the anticipated vacancy in the second phase of the Copinha, The Flamengo informed that seven players who compete in the tournament will return to Rio de Janeiro this Sunday to join the squad that is preparing for the Carioca dispute. In addition, four athletes were called to make up the team that competes in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup.

SEE THE FLAMEGO’S NOTE

Continuing the planning defined during the preparation period for the Copa São Paulo, athletes Wesley, Marcos Paulo, Cleiton, Ryan Luka, Andre, Matheus França and Werton return this Sunday (09) to Rio de Janeiro and join to the cast preparing for the Camp dispute. Carioca, being available to professional football.

Right-back Samuel, defender Darlan and forwards Cassiano and Camilo Duran join the U-20 squad, and are available for the Copinha sequence

Already classified for the knockout stage, Flamengo and Oeste will face each other in the same place and date, at 21:45, to define the leader of Group 29. Both matches are valid for the third and final round of the group stage of the Copa São Paulo de Junior Football.