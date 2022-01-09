Flamengo signals a “heavy” proposal to hire Barros e Palmeiras’ dream, fears taking a “hat” in the business

Palmeiras keeps moving in the transfer market and sees Flamengo entering the dispute for defender who was negotiating with Verdão

Verdão has already started its reformulation for the 2022 season, with the arrival of some athletes such as midfielder Eduard Atuesta, goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba (ex-International), defensive midfielder Jailson and forward Rafael Navarro (ex-Botafogo). In addition to the reinforcements, Palmeiras has already announced the departures of: Felipe Melo (for Fluminense), goalkeeper Jailson (for Cruzeiro), Willian Bigode (for Fluminense), Victor Luis (on loan from Ceará), Danilo Barbosa (return to Nice) and forward Borja (for Junior Barranquilla).

Despite the signings, Verdão is still active in the transfer market and is looking for a defender to play on the left side. In this sense, according to the Mexican Portal Transfer Liga MX, Anderson Barros had started talks with Tigres to negotiate the hiring of defender Carlos Salcedo, who would fit the profile sought by the Verdão team.

The defender, a 28-year-old Mexican, would have shown interest in playing for Palmeiras, and even liked some posts from Verdão fans asking for his arrival at the club. However, the plans of Barros and Palmeiras may be hindered by Flamengo, since according to information gathered by journalist Jorge Nicola, the defender was also offered to Fla.

Thus, Palmeiras can take a hat from the Rio team, since Flamengo have a card up their sleeve to hire the Mexican defender. Mengão’s new coach has already worked with Carlos Salcedo at Fiorentina during the 2016/2017 season and this could attract the athlete to Rio de Janeiro.

While trying to negotiate with the defender, the Palmeiras squad has already returned to training after a vacation period and is still preparing for the Paulistão 2022 and for the Club World Cup, which takes place in February in the UAE. The debut of Verdão in the 2022 season, should happen on January 26th, by Paulistão, against Ponte Preta.